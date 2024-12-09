NBA West Standings: Where do Mavericks Sit Through A Quarter of the Season?
The NBA season is over a quarter of the way through. That's quite a surprising sentence, but it's where the league is at early in December. The Dallas Mavericks have found their stride, too. They've won 11 of their past 12 games and seven straight games.
After starting the season off questionably, which was to be expected as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are at the helm and a player to the stature of Klay Thompson is added to the mix, they've course-corrected and are now climbing the ranks in the Western Conference.
Right now, the Western Conference is quite tight, which is typical for this part of the season in years past. They've worked their way to being tied for the No. 3 seed, though they're a half of a game behind the Memphis Grizzlies, who are 17-8 on the season. The Mavericks are 16-8 on the season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the conference with an 18-5 record, and the Mavericks are tied with a Lone Star State rival in the Houston Rockets, who are also 16-8.
Dallas' current situation bodes well for them, as they are proving to be a consistent, winning basketball team. If they can maintain their current form, they will be able to remain one of the best teams in the conference.
The Mavericks and Thunder are regarded as top teams in the conference, and they're sure to separate themselves by the end of the season. It seems the Rockets and Grizzlies will remain in the mix, with teams like the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets more than capable of going on a run.
The Western Conference will remain tight and entertaining, but the Mavericks should stay near the top as they are right now.
