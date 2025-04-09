Luka Doncic ejected from Lakers-Thunder prior to return game against Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will meet at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night, as Luka Doncic makes his first return to Dallas since Nico Harrison traded him away in February for Anthony Davis and Max Christie. It'll also be on the second night of a back-to-back for the Lake Show, and the first night had a bit of drama.
Los Angeles was playing its second straight game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday after picking up a big-time win over them on Sunday when Luka Doncic hit a tough shot in the lane to go up 108-107 with 7:40 to go. And as he does when he plays in OKC, Doncic turned to the sideline and talked trash to a fan sitting courtside. An official thought the talk was being directed at him and not the fan, gave Doncic his second technical foul of the night, resulting in an automatic ejection. The Thunder would go on to win 136-120 without Doncic on the floor.
It was an odd ejection, to say the least. It had been a brilliant basketball game to that point when the official decided he had just had enough of Doncic. Some of the Lakers players think there may have been some ulterior motive from the official on the techs.
"I got slapped across the head [on an earlier play], Luka was just telling the ref that that's what happened," Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt said after the game, "and the ref was just like, 'I'll talk to anybody but Luka.' It seemed a little personal at that point... I don't know what that was about."
LeBron James agreed with that sentiment, saying, "I don't know why the ref was taking it personal. He had already gave Luka one and Luka knew that. Luka was going back and forth at that time with the fan who was sitting courtside, like Luka does. The fans get to talk sh--, talk out of their mind, whatever the case may be, and Luka was going back and forth and the ref took it upon himself to think it was versus him or whatever the case may be. But then another T on [Vanderbilt] after a blocked shot. This game was just weird as hell after that moment."
It wouldn't be surprising to see one of the technicals called on Doncic rescinded by the NBA over the next day or two, but all they've done is give an already angry Luka Doncic, who has still been dealing with the emotions of being traded, even more reason to be motivated for Wednesday's game in Dallas. So, this should be an even more interesting game than it already was.
The Mavericks and Lakers will tip off around 6:30 p.m. CST on ESPN.
