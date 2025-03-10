Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks travel to face Spurs on second night of back-to-back

Both teams are missing their best players in this matchup.

Austin Veazey

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) controls the ball as San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) controls the ball as San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have now lost five straight games, and there might be no end in sight due to all of the injuries. Even as they face the San Antonio Spurs, who don't have Victor Wembanyama, they face an uphill battle.

Dallas most recently lost to the Phoenix Suns, but they got a near triple-double from Naji Marshall and 26 points out of Klay Thompson. The Mavericks are just having to fire away from three-point range, hoping to stay competitive in games. It's working so far, even if they're not winning games, but they were 17/42 from three against the Suns. Teams will eventually start to take the three away more, but that's what they're trying to do.

The Spurs are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back, losing 141-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota on Sunday night. They allowed seven members of the T-Wolves to score in double-figures, partially because they've been starting Bismack Biyombo at center due to Wembanyama's blood clots. That's not ideal, to say the least.

Dallas is 2-0 against the Spurs this season, but both of those games came in the American Airlines Center. The two games in San Antonio will come this week.

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

Date/Time: Monday, March 10th, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 32-32, Spurs 26-36

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KENS, KFAA

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +6.5

Over/Under: 227.5

Moneyline: Spurs -255, Mavericks +205

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

