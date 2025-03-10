Preview: Mavericks travel to face Spurs on second night of back-to-back
The Dallas Mavericks have now lost five straight games, and there might be no end in sight due to all of the injuries. Even as they face the San Antonio Spurs, who don't have Victor Wembanyama, they face an uphill battle.
Dallas most recently lost to the Phoenix Suns, but they got a near triple-double from Naji Marshall and 26 points out of Klay Thompson. The Mavericks are just having to fire away from three-point range, hoping to stay competitive in games. It's working so far, even if they're not winning games, but they were 17/42 from three against the Suns. Teams will eventually start to take the three away more, but that's what they're trying to do.
The Spurs are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back, losing 141-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minnesota on Sunday night. They allowed seven members of the T-Wolves to score in double-figures, partially because they've been starting Bismack Biyombo at center due to Wembanyama's blood clots. That's not ideal, to say the least.
Dallas is 2-0 against the Spurs this season, but both of those games came in the American Airlines Center. The two games in San Antonio will come this week.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
Date/Time: Monday, March 10th, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 32-32, Spurs 26-36
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KENS, KFAA
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +6.5
Over/Under: 227.5
Moneyline: Spurs -255, Mavericks +205
