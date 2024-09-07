Dallas Mavericks to Re-Sign Former NBA Champion
After a few months of a rumored return, the Dallas Mavericks have agreed to terms to bring back veteran forward Markieff Morris. They'll have to open up a roster spot to make the move official, which likely means A.J. Lawson's unguaranteed contract will be waived.
Morris was traded to the Mavericks as part of the Kyrie Irving trade in 2023 and has been a key veteran presence in the locker room. He appeared in just 26 games for the Mavs last season, averaging 2.5 PPG. He did get a chance to check into the NBA Finals for the second time, hitting a three-pointer in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.
The Dallas Mavericks valued the leadership Morris brought to the locker room and while some fans wanted him on the bench as an assistant coach, Morris preferred to keep playing and is now back in Dallas.
Morris has played on eight different teams since being selected in the lottery of the 2011 NBA Draft. He most notably won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, averaging 5.9 PPG in that playoff run. While he won't get his wish of playing with his twin brother Marcus, he should be happy to return to Dallas after mentioning it all offseason.
