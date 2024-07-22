Markieff Morris is Considered a 'Lock' to Be Re-Signed By Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks still have business regarding the roster ahead of the upcoming season. Markieff Morris is considered an integral leader for the team throughout their NBA Finals run, but has yet to be re-signed to a new contract.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks still intend to re-sign Morris as the team views him as comparable to Udonis Haslem's previous presence with the Miami Heat as a veteran influence. He's viewed as a "lock" to return to Dallas.
"Morris is regarded as the Mavericks' answer to Udonis Haslem in terms of supplying veteran influence in the locker room at age 34 and is a lock to return," Stein wrote said.
There are a few questions the Mavericks face regarding the roster. Stein additionally reported the team's desire to sign an additional talent outside of bringing back Morris, including targets like Spencer Dinwiddie, Dennis Smith Jr., and Talen Horton-Tucker.
There is reportedly mutual interest between Dinwiddie and the Mavericks and he's the team's top target to pursue. "Dallas could elect to keep the spot open in the short-term, but league sources say that the Mavericks do hold an interest in re-signing Spencer Dinwiddie," Stein wrote.
The Mavericks already have 14 guaranteed contracts, and bringing back Morris and signing an additional player would require opening a roster spot. It's unclear what move Dallas has in mind to execute such a sequence, but most options would require accepting dead money.
The primary mechanism appears to be waiving A.J. Lawson since he has a non-guaranteed salary each season through 2026-27, and this season doesn't become guaranteed until January 10. He has yet to crack the rotation, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will likely take on a more prominent role as he develops.