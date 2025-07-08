Mavericks receive promising grade for free agency
The Dallas Mavericks are a team that hasn't been quiet at the start of free agency.
They found a way to keep Kyrie Irving while finding depth for him while he nurses his knee injury that should keep him out for a few months into the 2025-26 season.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz graded the Mavs' free agency so far and gave the team an "A-" for their efforts.
Mavericks get great free agency grade
"Kyrie Irving turning down his $43 million player option to return on a new three-year, $119 million deal that starts at $36.7 million was a win for both player and team, as the Dallas Mavericks gained a little more flexibility with their offseason moves," Swartz wrote.
"Russell has his faults, although they're far easier to overlook when he's making $5.7 million instead of $18.7 million. He'll hold down the fort at point guard while Irving returns from a torn ACL.
"Exum reportedly chose the Mavericks over two other contenders, returning for a veteran minimum deal. Dallas needs his playmaking with Irving out and Exum has become an excellent three-point shooter (47.2 percent over the last two years)."
The Mavs got their main priority done and can move forward in building their team around Cooper Flagg, which has the organization back on track after the Luka Doncic debacle from a few months ago.
The team is looking forward, which is a positive sign that it is bouncing back so quickly.
The next step for Dallas is participating in the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins Thursday against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
