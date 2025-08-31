Mavericks' roller coaster began when Mark Cuban walked away
It's been nearly two years since Mark Cuban sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.
Cuban selling the team is a key moment in Mavericks franchise history, as it led to a chain reaction of events that would never have happened if things just stayed the same.
"The first thought that comes to mind is obviously Luka Dončić would still be with the Mavericks. We know that with 100% certainty because he's said as much in interviews, saying that if he still had control of basketball operations, that trade would've never happened," CBS Sports contributor Jasmyn Wimbish wrote.
"And honestly, if Nico Harrison ever approached Cuban with the proposition of trading Dončić, he likely would've been fired on the spot. Cuban was perhaps Dončić's biggest supporter remaining within Dallas' organization before he was traded, so indeed, Cuban would've never allowed their franchise star to be traded, and at the very least, if he considered it, there would've been a far greater return for a 26-year-old superstar."
READ MORE: Mavericks' latest roster move is another example of Nico Harrison's mismanagement
Cuban sale led to Mavericks troubles
While the Mavs made the NBA Finals in 2024, Cuban was still the majority owner at the beginning of the season.
It's safe to say that if Cuban didn't leave the Mavs, Doncic would still be with the team. That also means Cooper Flagg isn't with the team as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
With Doncic back in the fold and Flagg out of it, the future of the Mavs is incredibly different. This isn't to say Flagg won't achieve the same accomplishments that Doncic will, but we saw what happened in the latter's prime.
If Doncic led the Mavs to the NBA Finals when he was 25 years old, it's easy to imagine that happening again. With Flagg, the future is unknown, but it still stings not to have Doncic, especially if the No. 1 overall pick doesn't live up to the hype.
READ MORE: NBA mock trade idea sends Mavericks budding star to Lakers, again
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter