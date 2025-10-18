Mavericks sign preseason standout, college award winner to final roster spot
The Dallas Mavericks are in the process of finalizing their roster before their regular season begins on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. They waived Dalano Banton, Dennis Smith Jr., and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl earlier in the week, but they still had a two-way contract available next to undrafted free agents Miles Kelly and Ryan Nembhard.
On Saturday, the Mavericks announced they were signing Moussa Cisse to that final two-way spot after an outstanding preseason defensively. In four preseason games, he averaged 2.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.3 BPG. His presence was felt on he defensive end immediately. Even if he wasn't blocking the shot, he was finding a way to alter it. On a team that's prioritizing defense, having another capable big isn't a bad option.
Cisse went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft after a five-year college career that started and ended at Memphis but had stops at Oklahoma State and Ole Miss in the middle. While at Oklahoma State, he won the co-Defensive Player of the Year for the Big 12 and led the conference in blocks both seasons he was in Stillwater.
Throughout those five seasons, the 6'10" athletic big man averaged 6.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 1.7 BPG. He's never going to be a great offensive player, but as long as he can be a lob threat and rim protector, he can have a career in the NBA. He's also athletic enough to hang on some switches, if necessary.
Dallas has too deep a frontcourt as it stands, with Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Dwight Powell, and Anthony Davis all capable of playing minutes down low, but anything can happen, as we saw last season when they were all injured at the same time. Hopefully, that doesn't happen this season, but they at least have an option in case it does happen.
Another Minor Mavericks Roster Move
The Dallas Mavericks also announced on Saturday that they had signed and subsequently waived forward Matt Cross, who spent time with the Mavericks during the Summer League. More than anything, this was to acquire his G-League rights, and he should be on the Texas Legends this season.
Cross is another five-year college player who was well-traveled. He started at Miami, transferred to Louisville, then spent two seasons at UMass before finally ending his career in the Dallas area with SMU. He averaged 11.8 PPG last season for the Mustangs while shooting 38.2% from three.
