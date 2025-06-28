Mavericks' signing listed as one of the best after 2025 NBA Draft
Though Dallas made its biggest splash by taking Cooper Flagg with the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, he wasn't their only acquisition of the week.
The Mavericks got busy in the undrafted free agent market as well, signing two guards that made an impact at the collegiate level in sharpshooter Miles Kelly (Auburn) and NCAA assist leader Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga).
According to Yahoo! Sports, Nembhard was one of the best UDFA adds, appearing on their list of the top undrafted prospects in the 2025 class.
Other players on the list include Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis (Philadelphia 76ers), Michigan center Vlad Goldin (Miami Heat), Mexico City guard/wing Dink Pate (New York Knicks), Villanova forward Eric Dixon (LA Lakers), and Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn (Toronto Raptors).
The move is important for the Mavericks for a couple of reasons. The first is that they lack depth at the lead initiator position, which Nembhard is primed to play. Secondly, it is a low-risk contract, as Nembhard has to compete for a roster spot. He will split time between the NBA and the G League, allowing for him to develop at his own pace.
The brother of Pacers playoff standout Andrew Nembhard, Ryan Nembhard averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game last season at Gonzaga while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. Though he was included in many scouts' big boards, he was ultimately not taken in the draft, allowing Dallas to swoop in and steal him from other prospective teams.
It's clear that Dallas is attempting to fill the point guard spot by any means necessary.
