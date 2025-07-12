How to Watch: Mavericks, Cooper Flagg take on Spurs, Dylan Harper
Game 2 of the NBA Summer League is here for the Dallas Mavericks. They were able to eek out a win over the Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James on Thursday, 87-85, surviving a 6/9 three-point performance from Cole Swider. Cooper Flagg struggled to score, finishing with just 10 points on 5/21 shooting, but he was good-to-great just about everywhere else.
Ryan Nembhard was the real story of the game, scoring 21 points and dishing out 5 assists, already looking like a steal on his two-way contract. They should get a real test on Saturday afternoon.
Up next is the San Antonio Spurs, who have two lottery picks from the 2025 NBA Draft: Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant. Harper, the 2nd overall pick, has yet to play in the Summer League (either in Vegas or in the California Classic) due to a minor groin injury, but he's expected to make his debut against Flagg on Saturday.
Bryant, the Spurs' 14th overall pick, has played in most of their games, showcasing his defensive versatility and hustle that made teams believe in him, but his offensive game is still developing. The Spurs are 1-0 in Las Vegas after dominating the VJ Edgecombe-less Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, 111-70. David Jones-Garcia was the star for the Spurs in that game, going for 24 points on 9/12 shooting. Former Maverick Dexter Dennis had 14 points off the bench, too.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs- Summer League
Date/Time: Saturday, February 12th, 3 p.m. CST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV/Streaming: ESPN, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +1
Over/Under: 172.5
Moneyline: Spurs -118, Mavericks -104
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
