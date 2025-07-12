Dallas Basketball

How to Watch: Mavericks, Cooper Flagg take on Spurs, Dylan Harper

It's a battle of the top two picks in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Austin Veazey

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Game 2 of the NBA Summer League is here for the Dallas Mavericks. They were able to eek out a win over the Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James on Thursday, 87-85, surviving a 6/9 three-point performance from Cole Swider. Cooper Flagg struggled to score, finishing with just 10 points on 5/21 shooting, but he was good-to-great just about everywhere else.

Ryan Nembhard was the real story of the game, scoring 21 points and dishing out 5 assists, already looking like a steal on his two-way contract. They should get a real test on Saturday afternoon.

Up next is the San Antonio Spurs, who have two lottery picks from the 2025 NBA Draft: Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant. Harper, the 2nd overall pick, has yet to play in the Summer League (either in Vegas or in the California Classic) due to a minor groin injury, but he's expected to make his debut against Flagg on Saturday.

Bryant, the Spurs' 14th overall pick, has played in most of their games, showcasing his defensive versatility and hustle that made teams believe in him, but his offensive game is still developing. The Spurs are 1-0 in Las Vegas after dominating the VJ Edgecombe-less Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, 111-70. David Jones-Garcia was the star for the Spurs in that game, going for 24 points on 9/12 shooting. Former Maverick Dexter Dennis had 14 points off the bench, too.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs- Summer League

Date/Time: Saturday, February 12th, 3 p.m. CST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV/Streaming: ESPN, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +1

Over/Under: 172.5

Moneyline: Spurs -118, Mavericks -104

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

