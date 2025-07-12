Mark Cuban gives controversial statement on Olympics
The Olympics have always been a badge of honor for many NBA players, whether they represent the United States or their home country. We have seen players like Luka Doncic represent Slovenia and Nikola Jokic play for Serbia, and for US-born players, it is considered a major honor to don the red, white, and blue and compete internationally.
Legacies have been made at the Olympic games – the Dream Team, the Redeem Team, and other Gold-Medal groups have made their impact on the history of basketball. LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Stephen Curry, Carmelo Anthony, and others have reinforced their resumes for the Basketball Hall of Fame with their performances on the international stage.
Not everyone loves the idea, however. Recently, Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban made a controversial statement regarding NBA players' participation in the Olympics, and believes that it should be limited to players 21 and younger. He cites health concerns as his primary reason, saying the following on Sirius XM recently: "We're giving all these guys for free, and taking the injury risk."
Met with many complaints about his stance on the issue from fans on social media, Cuban's take may be hotly contested, but he does have a point. Famously, former Rockets star Yao Ming played injured through the Olympics, which ended up impacting Houston's season, as his recovery from these ailments took longer than expected. A similar case happened with Spurs guard Manu Ginobili.
Despite these concerns, most players would jump at the chance to represent their country on the global stage, and Cuban's comments on the matter will have little to no impact on decisions made by NBA stars. With the participation from Mavericks stars like Anthony Davis, and in the future, likely Cooper Flagg, Cuban may have to complain behind closed doors.
