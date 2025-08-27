Mavericks are still being petty and ridiculous about Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic has been featured in an advertisement for his favorite video game, Overwatch, and he's found a way to make it the Dallas Mavericks' problem.
The advertisement was featured outside of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and, according to Arash Markazi of the Sporting Tribune, the Mavericks' ownership has asked to have the billboard moved because it was "too close to the arena."
Despite Doncic no longer being with the Dallas Mavericks, he is still widely beloved by Dallas residents. That was apparent in his first game back in Dallas in April, when the crowd cheered more for him than they did the home team. And he put on a show with 45 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals on 16/28 shooting.
Most Mavericks fans are still upset that Luka Doncic is gone from the team. If it weren't for them magically landing the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and, subsequently, taking Cooper Flagg, they were projected to lose over a billion dollars in revenue, sponsorships, ticket sales, and more because of one transaction. That's how upset the fanbase was and still is.
Luka Doncic was seen as the Dirk Nowitzki's torch-bearer. It's extremely rare to see the greatest player in franchise history quite literally hand it to a rookie while the icon is in his last season, and that's what happened. Doncic immediately emerged out of Nowitzki's shadow to become the next great in Mavs history, but Nico Harrison pulled the plug on that.
The Dallas Mavericks are Trying to Erase Luka Doncic From History
This is far from the only time that the Mavericks have tried to disassociate themselves from Doncic as much as possible. Any highlight tape they've posted recently hasn't had Doncic in it, despite going to the NBA Finals a year ago. They've removed any mention of him in the arena despite having a showcase of the greatest moments in franchise history.
It'll get to a point where they can't avoid him. He hit too many big shots, had too many iconic moments, and made five First-Team All-NBA appearances as a Maverick. That's too good of a player for the Mavericks to ignore forever. Hopefully, the next ownership group, whenever it changes hands again, is willing to accept everything he did for the franchise.
