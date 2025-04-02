Mavericks vs. Hawks prediction, preview, and how to watch
The Dallas Mavericks stay at home to host the Atlanta Hawks as they look to get past a horrific loss on Monday night to the Brooklyn Nets, while the Hawks will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Both teams need wins to settle themselves in the Play-In race, neither team seems good enough to make this a compelling matchup.
Dallas' loss to the Nets was embarrassing. Brooklyn torched the Mavs in the pick-and-roll, leading to wide-open threes all game, as they shot 20/51 from deep. It was a lackluster defensive effort, and it was compounded by a bad night from the free-throw line. Anthony Davis is still far from being 100% healthy, and it's apparent with his level of play. That's keeping the Mavs from reaching their (limited) ceiling, but at least they're getting healthier. Daniel Gafford just returned on Monday and Dereck Lively II could return soon.
Atlanta lost at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, allowing Deni Avdija to put up 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, and Shaedon Sharpe wasn't far behind with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Atlanta's backcourt tried to lead the way, as Trae Young had 29 points and Dyson Daniels had 22, but the rest of the team didn't help much.
The Mavericks beat the Hawks in Atlanta in late November, but Kyrie Irving had 32 points in that game and isn't available.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks
Date/Time: Wednesday, April 2nd, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 37-39, Hawks 36-39
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -4.5
Over/Under: 238.5
Moneyline: Mavericks -194, Hawks +162
