Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: How To Watch, Time, TV, & Odds

The Dallas Mavericks kick off the preseason against a division rival. Here's all the information you need.

Austin Veazey

Jan 9, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to move to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks start preseason action Monday night against their division rival Memphis Grizzlies. Dallas enters the season with high expectations following a run to last year's NBA Finals, while the Grizzlies dealt with injuries all across the roster and only won 27 games. Still, both are projected to win close to 50 games this season.

Dallas had a busy offseason despite last year's success, highlighted by signing four-time champion and five-time All-Star Klay Thompson, who had spent his whole career with the Golden State Warriors. Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes, and Spencer Dinwiddie also came to the Mavs this offseason, and they should all be rotation players.

Memphis drafted Zach Edey in the lottery of this year's NBA Draft, and he is expected to start. How he fits in the NBA, given his size, will be interesting, and he has a tough draw in his first preseason game going against Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. Rookie center Jamarion Sharp, who was the tallest player in college basketball last year, may also see some minutes against him.

The Mavericks are dealing with a few injuries already and may play more of their young guys. Luka Doncic will be re-evaluated for a calf contusion he suffered last week, Dante Exum sustained a "serious" right wrist injury and is out indefinitely, and Kessler Edwards and Maxi Kleber missed some time in training camp with ankle injuries.

Here is how you can watch Dallas' first preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Date/Time: Monday, October 7th, 7 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, Mavs.com

Radio: 97.1 The Eagle, KFZO FM

Spread: Grizzlies -2

Over/Under: 222.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies -140, Mavericks +112

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

