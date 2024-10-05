Luka Doncic Congratulates Caitlin Clark on ROTY Win
Luka Doncic had one of the best rookie campaigns of recent memory, averaging 21.2 PPG, 7.8 APG, and 6.0 RPG in his first season with the Dallas Mavericks. He was just a couple of votes away from being named the unanimous Rookie of the Year, as two votes were given to Trae Young, a decision in hindsight that looks insane. Sounds similar to this year's WNBA Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark.
Clark averaged 19.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 8.4 APG in her first season with the Indiana Fever, scoring the most points in a season ever by a rookie in the WNBA. She was one vote away from being named the unanimous Rookie of the Year, with one vote being given to Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.
With the similarities between the two generational athletes, Doncic congratulated Clark's ROTY win with a message posted on Twitter/X by the Mavs.
READ MORE: Veteran Praises Mavs As 'Most Talented Team' He's Been On
"Caitlin, congratulations on an amazing season. Rookie of the Year is a big honor; you deserve it. Congratulations!"
Clark accomplished a few things Doncic didn't in their respective rookie seasons, as Clark led the Fever to the playoff for the first time since 2016 and finished 4th in MVP voting. Meanwhile, Doncic didn't make the playoffs or start getting MVP votes in his second season. In his rookie year, the Mavs finished just 33-49. He's blossomed into one of the best players in the world since then, though Clark is already proving to be one of the best in her league.
READ MORE: Key Maverick Reserve Suffers 'Serious' Injury