Mavericks vs. Raptors predictions, preview, how to watch
The Dallas Mavericks have two games remaining, and they're already locked into the 9/10 Play-In Tournament game. They'd have to win out and have the Sacramento Kings lose their remaining games to host that Play-In game, but that seems unlikely considering they still have to play the Phoenix Suns, who have already been eliminated from the postseason. Dallas will play the Toronto Raptors up next.
The Mavs are coming off a 112-97 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, as Luka Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time and torched his former teams for 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. It was an emotional night on all sides, but the Mavericks players had to feel dejected knowing the home fans were rooting more for Doncic than they were for the Mavs. And it showed in their play, as Naji Marshall and Daniel Gafford were the only ones showing any kind of energy.
Toronto has won its last two games and is 12-8 since the start of March. If that doesn't sound impressive, consider that they were 18-42 entering March. The most recent win was a 30-point drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets, who may not even be a real NBA team at this point. Even the most hardcore NBA fans may only recognize half of the players in that game, as Jared Rhoden led the Raptors in scoring with 23 points off the bench. However, former Maverick AJ Lawson has been playing well on his hometown team, putting up 14 points the other night.
Dallas won the first game in Toronto on December 7th, but that game was closer than it needed to be.
READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki caught seemingly mocking Ja Morant in Mavericks-Lakers
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors
Date/Time: Friday, April 11th, 7:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 38-42, Raptors 30-50
TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, TSN
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -11.5
Over/Under: 225
Moneyline: Mavericks -590, Raptors +430
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
READ MORE: NBA Champ thinks Mavericks trading for this superstar would make up for Luka Doncic trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter