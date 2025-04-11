Dallas Basketball

Mavericks vs. Raptors predictions, preview, how to watch

The Mavericks now try to move forward from Luka Doncic's return game.

Austin Veazey

Dec 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have two games remaining, and they're already locked into the 9/10 Play-In Tournament game. They'd have to win out and have the Sacramento Kings lose their remaining games to host that Play-In game, but that seems unlikely considering they still have to play the Phoenix Suns, who have already been eliminated from the postseason. Dallas will play the Toronto Raptors up next.

The Mavs are coming off a 112-97 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, as Luka Doncic returned to Dallas for the first time and torched his former teams for 45 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. It was an emotional night on all sides, but the Mavericks players had to feel dejected knowing the home fans were rooting more for Doncic than they were for the Mavs. And it showed in their play, as Naji Marshall and Daniel Gafford were the only ones showing any kind of energy.

Toronto has won its last two games and is 12-8 since the start of March. If that doesn't sound impressive, consider that they were 18-42 entering March. The most recent win was a 30-point drubbing of the Charlotte Hornets, who may not even be a real NBA team at this point. Even the most hardcore NBA fans may only recognize half of the players in that game, as Jared Rhoden led the Raptors in scoring with 23 points off the bench. However, former Maverick AJ Lawson has been playing well on his hometown team, putting up 14 points the other night.

Dallas won the first game in Toronto on December 7th, but that game was closer than it needed to be.

READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki caught seemingly mocking Ja Morant in Mavericks-Lakers

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes
Mar 26, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors

Date/Time: Friday, April 11th, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 38-42, Raptors 30-50

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA/WFAA, TSN

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -11.5

Over/Under: 225

Moneyline: Mavericks -590, Raptors +430

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

READ MORE: NBA Champ thinks Mavericks trading for this superstar would make up for Luka Doncic trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News