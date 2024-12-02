3 Takeaways From Luka Doncic's Return Win Over Trail Blazers
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a 137-131 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, getting wins on back-to-back nights to make it eight wins in their last nine games. They've mostly been able to win without Luka Doncic, as he missed five games with a wrist strain and another with a knee contusion. He repaid the favor on Sunday in his return.
Doncic scored 36 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds in a game in which the Mavericks were without Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Dereck Lively II, or Dante Exum. It was a classic Doncic game, but he also got some needed help from Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie, who each scored over 20 points.
Here are three takeaways from Sunday's win.
1. Luka is Luka
It may be a good thing in the long run that Doncic missed a few games. He was laboring in the early season, and a week off seems to have helped him. He was an efficient 15/24 from the floor tonight while dealing out his usual crazy assists. He had a few finishes around the rim in this game that weren't falling for him at the beginning of the season. His stretch to end the second quarter was a sight to behold. Hopefully, he can keep playing like this when everyone returns.
2. Does Quentin Grimes Ever Miss Threes?
It's going to be bad when this jinxes him. He's scored 20+ points in each of his last three games, setting a new season-high in points in each of those games. But his three-point shot has been money. He's now shooting 44.1% from three on the season, but that jumps to 50% from deep over his last eight games. The free throws are a different story, but he has shot lights out recently, and it's a big reason Dallas has been able to win games when missing players.
3. Spencer Dinwiddie's Playmaking
Spencer Dinwiddie rightly caught a lot of heat from fans for some performance earlier in the season, like for his 1/12 shooting performance that shot the Mavs out of the game against the Heat. But his playmaking needs to be discussed more. Over his last four games, Dinwiddie has 28 assists to just six turnovers, nearly a 5:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He had a lob pass on Sunday to Daniel Gafford that was in the absolute perfect position, and he's done that consistently.
