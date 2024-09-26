Derrick Rose's Best Game Against the Mavericks
Derrick Rose announced his retirement on Thursday after 15 seasons in the NBA. For someone who fought through injuries his entire career, lasting 15 years is nothing short of incredible, and he'll be remembered as one of the biggest what-ifs in NBA history.
Rose became the youngest player to win MVP, taking home the honor as a Chicago Bull in the 2010-11 season while also making three All-Star Games in his career. Had he not gotten hurt, Rose could've been one of the greatest points guards the league has ever seen, displaying absurd athleticism from the moment he stepped foot on an NBA court.
In honor of his retirement, here's a look back at his greatest game against the Dallas Mavericks.
There were a couple of games to choose from for Rose, including a 22/9/4 game against the Mavs during his rookie season, but his best against the Mavs came in his sophomore campaign.
It was March 6th, 2010, in Chicago. Rose missed the game in Dallas a few weeks after this game, but he put on a show in the United Center, finishing with 34 points and 8 assists, shooting 15/22 from the floor and 4/4 from the free-throw line. He had Rodrigue Beaubois in a torture chamber, consistently knocking down midrange shots, especially once Dallas went to a zone defense.
The Mavericks had just acquired some of the pieces they'd need to win the NBA championship the next season, Caron Butler, DeShawn Stevenson, and Brendan Haywood, at 2010's February trade deadline. Those new pieces were enough for Dallas to bring home a 122-116 win, a high-scoring game for the era. Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs with 27 points, Roddy B and Butler each had 24 points, while Jason Kidd set everyone up for 15 assists.
Rose had a few good games against the Mavs in his career, including when he got in the throwback machine in 2018 with the Minnesota Timberwolves to finish with 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, but it's still fair to wonder what might've been had he not gotten hurt.
