Former Mavericks Prospect Signs With Kings
With training camps around the corner, teams are filling out their rotations with Exhibit-10 contracts so they can keep their G-League rights if they don't make the team. That's the case for a former Mavericks prospect who signed a deal with a Western Conference rival on Wednesday afternoon.
Dexter Dennis, who the Dallas Mavericks signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023, has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Sacramento Kings, per Keith Smith of Spotrac. Dennis was originally signed as an Exhibit-10 prospect with the Mavs last year before his contract was converted to a two-way deal. Dallas waived him in December to make room for Brandon Williams, who is still on the team.
READ MORE: Former Maverick Shares Injury Update After NBA Finals
Dennis spent time with Dallas' G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, before being picked up by the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers' G-League affiliate. He'd finish out the 2023-24 season in Cleveland before being traded to Sacramento's G-League affiliate this offseason. He played in four games for the Mavericks, scoring 22 points, including an 18-point outing in a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets in December.
The former American Conference Defensive Player of the Year spent four seasons with Wichita State in college before spending his final year at Texas A&M. He brings upside as a defensive wing with occasional flashes on offense. The Kings have Keon Ellis on their roster, who is also in that same vein as a defensive star, and they might view Dennis as someone they can develop into a future rotational player.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Media Day and Preseason Information
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter