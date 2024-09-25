Dallas Mavericks Media Day and Preseason Information
The Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the NBA have scheduled their media days for the 2024 season, with one team having already completed theirs. In preparing for their games in Abu Dhabi on October 4 and October 6, the Boston Celtics had theirs on September 24, and their opponent, the Denver Nuggets, are having their media availability on September 26.
Other than those two teams, the rest of the NBA's teams will host on September 30, including the Dallas Mavericks, whose media day will start at noon Eastern time (11 a.m. Central). It will be at the Mavericks practice facility across from the American Airlines Center, and links will be posted soon on how to watch the event.
READ MORE: Will Luka Doncic Win His First MVP This Season?
The Mavericks start their training camp in Las Vegas the next day on the campus of the Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) Runnin' Rebels, which will run from October 1 through October 4.
They then follow this up with a game at the American Airlines Center against the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant to open the preseason slate on October 7, followed by a home game against the Utah Jazz on October 10.
After that, they'll travel to the Los Angeles Clippers' new arena, the Intuit Dome, to play against Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and former Maverick Derrick Jones Jr. before returning home for the final preseason game, a clash with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo.
With all of the hype built around the season, plenty of eyes will be on Dallas, even in the training camp and preseason phases as the Mavericks attempt to reclaim the Western Conference throne and make it back to the NBA Finals.
READ MORE: Former Maverick Projected to Start For Hornets
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.