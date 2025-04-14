Disastrous Nico Harrison trade decision for Mavericks receives final detail
The NBA's regular season came to a close on Sunday night, with some teams being thankful that the season is over and they can look to rebuilding their organizations this offseason. The Dallas Mavericks aren't one of those teams, as they'll play in at least one game of the Play-In Tournament before their fate is determined.
There are a lot of decisions Mavericks fans wish the team would take back, but Nico Harrison made two disastrous trades this season. The first, and most obvious, was sending Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. That one doesn't need any further analysis. However, the trade just after is somehow nearly as bad.
Nico Harrison sent off Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round pick (via the 76ers) to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Caleb Martin. After Martin's physical, it was determined that Martin's hip would keep him out for a while, so the teams renegotiated, and the Mavs landed a 2030 second-round pick (they should've canceled the trade in hindsight). That pick that they sent back to Philly is officially the 35th overall pick, as the 76ers tanked the rest of the season after injuries to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Dallas will only hold their own first-round pick this offseason and do not own a second-round pick, as the Utah Jazz own it after a series of moves.
The 35th pick may not sound like much, but the 2025 NBA Draft is expected to be stacked with talent, and the Mavericks need as much cheap talent as possible right now. And there have been some solid NBA players selected 35th overall in recent memory. Since 2000, notable 35th overall picks include Carlos Boozer, P.J. Tucker, Glen Davis, DeAndre Jordan, Nemanja Bjelica, Draymond Green, Willy Hernangomez, Xavier Tillman Sr., Herb Jones, and Max Christie. Even looking at last year's draft, Jaylen Wells went 39th overall.
Instead, Dallas sent the two most valuable assets to Philadelphia. Quentin Grimes became a star in his 28 games, averaging 21.9 PPG on 46.9/37.3/75.2 shooting splits. Meanwhile, Caleb Martin played in 14 games, scoring a total of 75 points. That's 5.4 PPG. Both trades were a total disaster for the Mavericks and are fireable offenses. Patrick Dumont will some have things to decide once the season ends.
