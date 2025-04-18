ESPN analyst makes brutal claim about Mavericks GM
No matter where he goes or how much time passes, the baffling Luka Doncic trade is a black stain that will follow Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison forever. In less than a year, he's singlehandily dismantled a team that appeared in the NBA Finals and alienated a significant portion of the fanbase in the process.
Though, you could also say Harrison has united Mavericks supporters as well with the constant calls for his job ringing from the stands during every game.
There appears to be no coming back from the deal for Harrison. When the campaign does finally end - whether that's Friday or after the first round - it'll be the only thing Dallas is remembered for this season.
One NBA analyst made a brutal claim about Harrison on ESPN earlier this week. While speaking on First Take, Brian Windhorst noted he believes there's nothing Harrison can do to save his reputation.
"For Nico, there is nothing that can happen this year that is going to save his reputation in the sights of the Mavericks fans. Nothing," Windhorst said on Thursday.
Stephen A. Smith quickly chimed in with an extremely improbable scenario.
"It's not going to happen but if Anthony Davis goes berserk and they beat Oklahoma City, I'm not saying it's going to happen but he goes berserk and they beat Oklahoma City and dare I say make a deep playoff run, wait a minute now, that would help Nico," Smith said.
It's a nice thought but it also sounds like a fantasy considering Oklahoma City is arguably the top team in the league.
With that being said, Windhorst sees an opportunity for the Mavericks to build some momentum for the future in a potential matchup against the Thunder. That would mean getting past Memphis first.
"Even if they get into this playoffs, they're going to lose to the Thunder," Windhorst said. "Last year they beat the Thunder, this year they're going to lose to them. But I think it's true, nothing in the NBA is wasted."
"This is one of the big lessons that I learned watching Gregg Popovich over the years. Gregg Popovich was a master at always making something productive out of anything. The end of a blowout or a game where he was sitting his starters, he always used it," Windhorst continued. "The Mavericks can use it and there's a possibility they can get some internal momentum that they can build for next year."
But, going back to Harrison, he's going to have to stew in the situation he created.
"Ownership signed off of it and it was Nico's trade and you realize that he said two days ago, 'no regrets,'" Windhorst added.
Playoffs or not, the Mavericks are not where they expected to be in the middle of April and it'll be tough to make major moves this offseason.
