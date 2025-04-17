Ja Morant's playing status for Grizzlies-Mavericks receives critical update
The Dallas Mavericks are getting set for their second game of the Play-In Tournament as they look to get into the playoffs after beating the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. In a fight for their playoff lives, they'll travel to face their Southwest Division rival Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis lost on Tuesday to the Golden State Warriors 121-116, but star guard Ja Morant went down after rolling his ankle on a midrange jumper, and after some treatment and painkillers, came back in the game with a severe limp. That put his status in jeopardy for Friday's game.
Damichael Cole of the Memphis News reported that Morant did not practice on Thursday and will be a game-time decision on Friday night. Morant only played in two of the four games against the Mavericks this season, scoring 31 points in each game. He's battled many injuries this season, including in his shoulder, so the Grizzlies are used to playing without him if it comes down to him.
"My feel with him is he'll do absolutely everything in order to play," interim coach Tuomas Iisalo said. "If he's physically able to do it, he will do it. It's a legitimate gametime decision."
Dallas and Memphis just met in Memphis on Sunday, but both teams sat a lot of key players with postseason positioning mostly wrapped up hoping to avoid major injury. If Morant plays, he'll be far from 100%, and they're already playing without Jaylen Wells after his scary fall against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Mavericks and Grizzlies will play at 8:30 p.m. CST on ESPN on Friday.
