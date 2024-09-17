ESPN Expert Makes Bold Mavericks Prediction
Fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, the Dallas Mavericks are going to be a must-watch team in the league next season. While the franchise is home to one of the premier players in the NBA, the team, overall, has plenty of offensive firepower.
Following a loss in the championship series last season, the Mavericks took to the offseason to improve the roster. They added legendary sharpshooter Klay Thompson alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
The addition of Thompson -- who will suit up in a jersey other than the Golden State Warriors for the first time in his career -- will further unlock Doncic's offense. Crazy to think, right? His floor-spacing abilities fit into the Mavericks' offense, which plays around Doncic, seamlessly.
Because of Thompson's addition to an already incredible offense, an ESPN analyst claimed the Mavericks are going to set the record for most 3-pointers made in a game next season.
It's hard to predict something like the record for 3-pointers made in a game, which is currently held by the Milwaukee Bucks. However, picking the most likely team is much easier, and the Mavericks are certainly a strong choice.
Dallas plays a heliocentric style behind Doncic, which will lead to plenty of clean looks from beyond the arc from plenty of shooters. With Thompson -- who has made 14 3-pointers in a game -- blended with Irving, who is capable of getting uber-hot offensively, there's plenty of firepower beyond Doncic.
Mavericks center Dereck Lively II is more of a vertical spacer, but the gravity he provides in the pick-and-roll action will help free up shooters from beyond the arc.
The potential is certainly there, but the Mavericks will have to have a night in which they are all in sync and getting hot together. It's certainly not something to bet on, but it's not out of the realm of possibility, either.
