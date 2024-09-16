Klay Thompson Believes Mavericks 'Can Do Something Special'
One of the newer Dallas Mavericks acquisitions, Klay Thompson, participated in Dirk Nowitzki's charity tennis event over the weekend as he started to familiarize himself with the city. It'll be the first time Thompson has played for an NBA team not named the Golden State Warriors, and he is doing everything he can to win over Mavs fans.
While at Nowitzki's event, Thompson talked about fitting in with the team and immersing himself in the Dallas culture, but most importantly, about what he thinks of the upcoming season.
“I’m excited," Thompson started. "It’s a whole new chapter of my career that has the potential to be really special,” he said. “The team was so close last year—three wins away from a championship — so I know we have the ingredients for success. We just have to stay together and build week by week. I know we can do something special, and that’s why I’m here early, just to get a feel for the city and the lay of the land. And I’m having fun while doing it.”
Thompson also helped set up a boat trip to Catalina while the team was in Los Angeles working out, which helped the team build chemistry.
"I think those moments as teammates are the ones you cherish for life. Now it’s go time, so we don’t have as much leisurely time to do that, but I’ll cherish that memory forever.”
This will be a unique situation for Thompson, who is used to a motion-based offense in Golden State. Now, in Dallas, he'll have to rely on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to draw in the defense for most of his open looks, and it'll be intriguing to see how confident Jason Kidd is with Thompson handling the ball occasionally.
