Kyrie Irving is Looking for Revenge With New Profile Picture
Kyrie Irving's history with the Boston Celtics is well-documented. After playing for the franchise for two years and saying he'd re-sign, he spurned them in the 2019 offseason to team up with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets. With the Nets, he did everything from burn sage in Boston's TD Garden, flip off Boston fans, and stomp on the Celtics' midcourt logo.
Then Irving gets traded to the Dallas Mavericks and makes the NBA Finals in his first full season with the team. The matchup could only be the Celtics, and he didn't play well in the games in Boston, averaging just 14.3 PPG in those three games as the Mavs fell in five. It seems he's taken that to heart with his new Instagram profile picture standing on Boston's logo.
Irving has given Luka Doncic the type of co-star needed to contend in the NBA. Now, with Klay Thompson and an improving P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II, the Mavs could return to the NBA Finals this season.
The Mavericks will need Irving to stay healthy, as he hasn't played more than 60 games since the 2018-19 season in Boston. They believe they have a chance to contend for the top seed in the Western Conference coming off their playoff run, and it's possible if everyone stays healthy.
