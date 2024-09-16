Are People Forgetting About This Mavericks Veteran?
When talking about the Dallas Mavericks, it's easy to talk about the stars or the new pieces. Some other players get lost in the shuffle after Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II, etc. But the strength of a team usually comes from its depth.
One key depth piece is Maxi Kleber, who is entering his eighth season in the NBA and has spent his whole career to this point in Dallas. Kleber hasn't lived up to the 3-year, $33 million contract extension he signed before the 2022-23 season, but a lot of that has been due to injury. Could he be a mainstay in this year's rotation, or will he be used to match salary in a trade?
Kleber's career has been marred with injuries, playing in just 189 games out of a possible 311 the last four seasons, not counting the playoffs. When healthy, though, he's a unique player that most teams would love to have as a big man who can defend multiple positions on the perimeter and shoot the three at a solid level as a career 35.7% three-point shooter.
Outside of health, his rebounding and hesitancy to shoot are weaknesses in his game. Kleber has a career-rebound rate of 10.9%, but that has dipped to 8.4% and 9.0% in the last two seasons. Dallas can be susceptible to giving up offensive rebounds when he plays as a small-ball center, but they think they can make up for it with an elite rebounding guard in Luka Doncic. Kleber's defensive versatility also gives them more switchability on the perimeter on ball screens.
If the Mavericks decide they want to make a trade, though, his $11 million will likely be the first contract in discussions. The other contracts with a higher value are Doncic, Irving, Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford. Depending on who the Mavs are targeting, Gafford or Washington may be included, but with the Mavs just acquiring them at the 2024 trade deadline, they seem likely to stay unless an opportunity arises that Dallas can't afford to miss. Washington is also penciled in as the starter at power forward and Daniel Gafford forms a dangerous center rotation with Lively.
Kleber may also feel some heat from the younger Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who the Mavericks drafted in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. At some point, the Mavs will want to see what Prosper can do in an NBA game against real competition. Prosper projects to play a similar role to Kleber, even if he's not big enough to guard most of the teams' centers, but he's a versatile defender on the wing and has a developing three-point shot.
The Mavericks would prefer to keep Kleber and his versatility, but if he can't stay healthy, he may be the first name shipped out of town.
