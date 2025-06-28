ESPN gives Mavericks surprisingly low rating for 2025 NBA Draft
After a disastrous season from the Dallas Mavericks, it seemed all hope was lost: they had traded Luka Doncic, lost Kyrie Irving to a season-ending ACL injury, and dealt with health issues across the entire roster.
The only thing that could help them turn the page on one of the most painful years in professional sports history was some kind of divine intervention, a deus ex machina that could bail out a fanbase that deserved it, and a front office that certainly did not.
That piece of good fortune fell upon Dallas when they secured the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a class with an obvious number-one pick. Cooper Flagg, a monster two-way combo forward out of Duke, fell right into their lap, allowing them to start over with a cornerstone that would emphasize defense in the same way that the front office wanted.
Across the board, media outlets awarded the Mavericks an "A+" rating for their decision on draft night, all except for one. ESPN gave the Mavericks a "B" on the night, for one simple reason: they did nothing from a scouting or managerial standpoint to earn anything better.
"From a process standpoint, the Mavericks don't get credit for winning the lottery, only for not screwing it up," said Kevin Pelton.
The harsh grading makes sense in the context of this front office's role in the destruction of a team that played in an NBA Finals last summer. There was no justification for dealing Doncic, especially for the minimal returns received in exchange.
There is also no defense for selling off Quentin Grimes, or for firing a league-renowned training staff midseason, resulting in a rash of injures that nearly caused them to forfeit games. The damage done by Nico Harrison and Patrick Dumont has been detailed extensively, yet there has been no threat to their professional careers, as they continue to hold their positions.
Here is to hoping they don't decide to deal Flagg as well.
