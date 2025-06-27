Magic draft pick honors Kyrie Irving with jersey number
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has been an NBA star since the time he entered the league in 2011. The number one pick in the draft despite playing just 11 games for the Duke Blue Devils, Irving was an easy top choice for the Cavaliers, and since entering the league, he has been one of its best and most popular players.
His influence isn't lost on the younger generation, either – Irving's play style and personal flair have made him a favorite amongst basketball players across the world, and for a certain NBA prospect taken this season, that influence has translated into a tribute.
Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson, who went 25th overall in the first round on Wednesday, announced that he would be wearing no. 11. When asked why, he explained: "Kyrie Irving was one of the players I looked up to as a kid."
The son of famed NBA guard Jason Richardson, the Magic rookie averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last season with Michigan State. He shot 49% from the field and 41% from three, something that Orlando needs badly considering their woes from beyond the arc last season.
Irving has had a Hall-of-Fame career, averaging 23.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game over 14 seasons in the NBA. He is a nine-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA player who won an NBA Championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
If Richardson's career in any way resembles that of Irving's, the Magic have an absolute star on their hands.
