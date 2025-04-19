ESPN hilariously cuts to Nico Harrison for viral moment in Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Mavericks' embarrassing finish to the 2024-25 season concluded with a blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, but the game didn't end without the broadcast's subtle shot at embattled Mavericks GM Nico Harrison. Dallas gave up homegrown superstar Luka Doncic for the oft-injured Anthony Davis in one of the most baffling moves in the history of professional sports at the trade deadline this year, and plenty of people – including the ESPN broadcast – decided to further humiliate the organization.
Anthony Davis came up limping and was helped to the sideline in a familiar scene for Dallas fans, and in perfect fashion, the broadcast cut to the frowning face of the Mavericks front office. The clip was widely posted on social media in order to continue to poke fun at the aimless franchise, who went from a Finals appearance last season to not even making the playoffs.
Since the trade, Davis has played in 11 games including this one, versus the 28 games played by Doncic for the Lakers. While Davis was fantastic in a losing effort tonight, finishing with 40 points, his constant health battles throughout this game and the rest of his time in Texas have only compounded the criticism of the deal and made things worse for fans as well as staff members of a once-proud organization. They have, overnight, become the laughingstock of the league, and things do not look much better going forward.
