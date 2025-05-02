Ex-Maverick Luka Doncic avoids talking about his future with Lakers
It has been a wild three months for Luka Doncic. His expectations were high after a run to the NBA Finals last season with the Dallas Mavericks, but then he was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite never wanting to leave Dallas, he found himself in a new city, having to deal with the emotions of everything around him and also bearing the pressure of now playing for the NBA's most iconic franchise.
Doncic helped the Lakers rise up to the third seed in the Western Conference for the playoffs, but they caught a bad matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards and company made quick work of the Lakers, sending Doncic and LeBron James into an early offseason in five games.
READ MORE: Ex-Maverick Jalen Brunson hits game-winner to advance Knicks in NBA Playoffs
It may be best for Doncic's body to have an early offseason because he can now allow all of his ailments to fully heal, something he hasn't been able to do in a while. But there will also be a lot of pressure for him to get in better shape, as his conditioning was the center point of why Nico Harrison traded him away.
And then there's the off-court dealings. Doncic is eligible to sign a four-year, $228 million contract extension this offseason with the Lakers, but he would've been eligible to sign a five-year, $345 million supermax deal had he stayed with Dallas. It may be better for him to sign a 2+1 contract extension, which would allow him to be eligible to sign a five-year, $418 million deal that would kick in for the 2028-29 season. However, he says he hasn't thought much about it.
"I didn’t think of it yet," Doncic answered about an extension after the Lakers were eliminated. "I have been focused on basketball. This isn’t time to think about everything."
He has said in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews that he'd like to stay in Los Angeles, but his options are more open now than they were had he not been traded out of Dallas.
READ MORE: LeBron James brushes off question about Mavs' Anthony Davis after Lakers playoff exit
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter