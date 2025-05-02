Ex-Maverick Jalen Brunson hits game-winner to advance Knicks in NBA Playoffs
Although the Dallas Mavericks aren't in the playoffs, as they missed it entirely after losing in the Play-In Tournament, many former Mavericks are still playing as we start to reach the end of the first round. And one particular former pushed his team forward with a bang.
Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks took down the Detroit Pistons in an exciting Game 6 victory, with the Knicks coming out with a 116-113 win. New York dominated most of the second half, but the Pistons went on a 13-0 run in the middle of the fourth to take the lead. But with the game on the line, the Knicks went to Brunson, and the Clutch Player of the Year delivered again.
READ MORE: LeBron James brushes off question about Mavs' Anthony Davis after Lakers playoff exit
Brunson lost elite defender Ausar Thompson with a nasty crossover, then hit the three with 4.9 seconds remaining to put the Knicks ahead. The Knicks would hold on defense and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals where the Boston Celtics await.
Brunson, who was dealing with a sore ankle, lit up the nets for 40 points on 15/33 shooting this game, as well as dishing out 7 assists. Boston will be a tough matchup for the Knicks, especially if Jrue Holiday returns and is healthy, but Brunson is good enough to give the Knicks a chance.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd reveals why now is right time for Everton ownership
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter