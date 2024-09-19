Former Warriors Champion Makes Bold Mavericks Claim
The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off an NBA Finals appearance. Being led by a 25-year-old superstar, it's safe to say Dallas is well-positioned for further future contention. Luka Doncic is going to have the Mavericks in a spot to re-tool and continue to build contending-level squads year in and year out.
The Mavericks added Klay Thompson alongside Doncic and Kyrie Irving, upgrading the roster after losing to the Boston Celtics in five games in the NBA Finals. A former teammate of Thompson's, and a champion with the Golden State Warriors, Festus Ezeli, believes the Mavericks will be the best team in the Western Conference.
"I will say, the Mavs, with Klay Thompson in the lineup, are going to be the best team in the West," Ezeli exclaimed. "... I know the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder are going to have a lot to say about this as well, but I'd say you're replacing a little bit of the defense with more shooting by adding Klay Thompson into the lineup."
READ MORE: Could This New Addition Start for the Mavericks?
Ezeli's analysis is about as blunt as it gets. The offense will simply be better, even at the expense of the defense. In the NBA Finals, the Mavericks didn't have enough offensive firepower to beat the Boston Celtics. Adding Thompson -- a four-time champion and one of the best shooters on the planet -- will help that.
Ezeli has experience playing alongside Thompson, too, so he knows what talent on that end that the Mavericks are adding. With the legendary sharpshooter getting a change of scenery for the first time in his career, Thompson should see improved play as he gets going with Dallas. The on-court scheme offensively will improve for the Mavericks with his services, too, benefitting both parties in a great way.
The Mavericks might just be able to repeat as Western Conference champions, but this time they'll have a better chance at actually hoisting the Larry O'Brien and raising the second banner in franchise history.
READ MORE: The 5 Greatest Dallas Mavericks Woj Bombs
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter.