Two Suspended Players Headline Mavericks-Rockets Injury Report
The Dallas Mavericks are closing off four straight road games with a matchup against the Houston Rockets on New Year's Day. Both teams have lost two straight games and would love to get back on track against a Western Conference contender, division rival, and in-state rival.
Each team is also dealing with suspended players following fights over the last week. The Mavericks will be without Naji Marshall for two more games following his role in an altercation with Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkic on Friday that apparently continued outside the locker room. Houston will be without Amen Thompson, who slung down Miami Heat's Tyler Herro on Sunday. This is their first game since that altercation.
Dallas is also without Luka Doncic, who suffered a left calf strain on Christmas. Wednesday marks a week since the injury on what is expected to be at least a month-long recovery. Dante Exum remains out following surgery on his right wrist in the preseason.
Dereck Lively II is questionable to play with a left hip contusion that he suffered against the Timberwolves on Christmas. He's missed the last three games and was also questionable entering the games against Phoenix on Friday and Sacramento on Monday.
Tari Eason is questionable to play for the Rockets, listed with injury management for his lower left leg. He's missed eight of their last ten games, including the last six in a row.
Houston has N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and Nate Williams out with G-League assignments, as well.
