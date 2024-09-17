Former Mavs Fan Favorite Makes Career Decision
A former Dallas Mavericks center and fan favorite is heading overseas to continue his basketball career.
On Tuesday, EuroHoops broke the news that former Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic is headed overseas to continue his professional basketball playing career. The former roleplayer is signing with Fenerbahçe of the BSL -- the most prominent league in Turkey.
Marjanovic played in the NBA for nine seasons, suiting up for six different franchises. He spent three seasons with the Mavericks, his longes-tenured franchise in his NBA career. Appearing in 100 games with eight starts, the beloved center won over the hearts of many Dallas fans, as he did with every organization he joined.
The 36-year-old averaged 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game with the Mavericks. He was a roleplayer throughout the entirety of his career, but the 7-foot-4 center was a fan favorite no matter his on-court production. He logged 331 games played in the NBA.
Marjanovic's 7-foot-4 frame stood out naturally, especially given his 7-foot-10 wingspan, but it was his personality that ultimately won over fans. Appearing in two different movies and spending nine years in the NBA made for a successful career in America, as the center wrapped up his career with the Houston Rockets last season, where he spent two seasons following his three-year stint in Dallas.
Each of Marjanovic's last five seasons in the league came in the Lone Star State. From 2013-2015, Marjanovic won the Most Valuable Player award in the BSL -- just before he made the move to the NBA. Now, he returns to the league where he once dominated.
Mavericks fans will never forget the memorable moments Marjanovic shared with them and the connection he had was Dallas franchise player Luka Doncic. Now, he'll likely spend the rest of his basketball career overseas in the BSL before eventually retiring from the sport.
