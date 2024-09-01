Looking Back on Kyrie Irving Scoring a Season-High Against Houston Rockets
In a game that started about as poorly as it could have for the Dallas Mavericks, star guard Kyrie Irving put on an absolute clinic in efficiency and scoring with 48 points on 15-for-25 from the field, 3-for-8 from deep, and 15-for-17 from the free-throw line. The Houston Rockets jumped out to a 24-5 lead and finished the quarter with a 42-27 lead before the tide began to turn in favor of the Mavs.
Irving had just five first-quarter points before going for 13 in the second, tying Luka Doncic with 18 by the time the first-half buzzer sounded. He scored in multiple ways, including out of pick-and-roll sets, either using the screen to attack the basket or pulling up out of these actions for an open midrange shot. He also rejected the screen a few times and opted to create for himself, doing an excellent job of drawing fouls and getting to the line, where he converted nine of his 11 attempts.
He had just five points in the third quarter but began to completely take over in the fourth, where he scored a blistering 19 points on 7/10 from the field, most of which were on drives or from about 15 feet, a range from which he has always been especially gifted.
Irving was unstoppable in isolation, easily beating solid defenders like Cam Whitmore and Dillon Brooks, blowing past them on drives and hitting pull-up jumpers. He did so in the half-court and in transition, completely breaking down any coverage that Ime Udoka and the Rockets threw at him. Houston was truly missing the ball-stopper skill of Amen Thompson in this game, whose athleticism lends itself to dealing with off-the-dribble scoring of the variety that Irving offers.
In the overtime period, he scored another six points, helping to lead the Mavs to a high-scoring 147-136 victory in Dallas. The game showed just how important it is to have two elite scoring options in an offense. While Doncic had 37 points and 12 assists, Irving made the biggest mark on the game with his efficient scoring. He shot 60% from the field, one of his best marks of the season for his volume.
It seems that the Mavericks always bring their A-game when playing Houston, especially on the offensive end, which is impressive given Ime Udoka's prowess in designing defenses.
