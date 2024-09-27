Dallas Basketball

Former Mavs Executive Slams ESPN Over Recent Dismissal

The NBA world was shocked to see ESPN let go of Zach Lowe on Thursday

Austin Veazey

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

ESPN made the shocking decision on Thursday to let go of Zach Lowe, one of the best writers and analysts covering the NBA. It follows a trend of them keeping analysts who make bold claims rather than ones who follow the sport closely and make educated claims. Rightfully, ESPN has been panned for this decision across social media.

Former Dallas Mavericks executive and former professional gambler Haralabos Voulgaris went in on ESPN on Twitter for this decision and praised the work of Zach Lowe.

READ MORE: Former Mavericks Player's Father Rips Team For NBA Finals Rotation

"Zach will find a home for sure, one of the very best writers and NBA analysts in the space, big fumble from ESPN," Voulgaris said in his first tweet. He'd then continue after someone said Lowe's version of NBA coverage wasn't valuable, "They were paying [Adrian Wojnarowski] all that $ - can you find me one person who listened to his pods regularly or found any of his TV performances insightful? His main value was getting info and tweeting it out 30 [seconds] before his competition. Not sure ESPN in its current state understands 'value.'"

It's been a rough offseason for ESPN's NBA coverage. They lost J.J. Redick to the Los Angeles Lakers, Woj left to return to his alma mater, and now they've dismissed Lowe. Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith is asking for north of $20 million annually and will try to pay hand over fist to bring in Shams Charania to replace Woj.

Lowe's dismissal comes at an interesting time, with NBA training camps getting ready to start and the season about a month away. This is the time you want your NBA insiders so they can get the scoop on what's happening in practice, but ESPN will look in a different direction.

READ MORE: NBA Legend Believes Luka Doncic Is Under The Most Pressure To Win

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News