Former Mavs Executive Slams ESPN Over Recent Dismissal
ESPN made the shocking decision on Thursday to let go of Zach Lowe, one of the best writers and analysts covering the NBA. It follows a trend of them keeping analysts who make bold claims rather than ones who follow the sport closely and make educated claims. Rightfully, ESPN has been panned for this decision across social media.
Former Dallas Mavericks executive and former professional gambler Haralabos Voulgaris went in on ESPN on Twitter for this decision and praised the work of Zach Lowe.
"Zach will find a home for sure, one of the very best writers and NBA analysts in the space, big fumble from ESPN," Voulgaris said in his first tweet. He'd then continue after someone said Lowe's version of NBA coverage wasn't valuable, "They were paying [Adrian Wojnarowski] all that $ - can you find me one person who listened to his pods regularly or found any of his TV performances insightful? His main value was getting info and tweeting it out 30 [seconds] before his competition. Not sure ESPN in its current state understands 'value.'"
It's been a rough offseason for ESPN's NBA coverage. They lost J.J. Redick to the Los Angeles Lakers, Woj left to return to his alma mater, and now they've dismissed Lowe. Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith is asking for north of $20 million annually and will try to pay hand over fist to bring in Shams Charania to replace Woj.
Lowe's dismissal comes at an interesting time, with NBA training camps getting ready to start and the season about a month away. This is the time you want your NBA insiders so they can get the scoop on what's happening in practice, but ESPN will look in a different direction.
