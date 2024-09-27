NBA Legend Believes Luka Doncic Is Under The Most Pressure To Win
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has already shattered a lot of the expectations placed on him coming into his career, making an NBA Finals appearance and five First-Team All-NBAs just six years into his career. He's on pace to become one of the greatest players in NBA history, but that doesn't seem good enough for one NBA legend.
Paul Pierce, an NBA champion as part of the 2008 Boston Celtics, was recently asked which player is under the most pressure to win this season. His answer? Luka Doncic.
"He's been favored to win the MVP the last three years," Pierce said. "Just coming off The Finals, I feel like he's in that conversation... When we talk about face of the league, Luka's name is in the mix."
Kevin Garnett, who was present for this question, couldn't believe Pierce picked Doncic, asking him, "You thought Luka was gonna come in the league and win [MVP] in his first five years?... He didn't have a championship team!" He then called Pierce delusional and a liar, which was pretty ironic, given Pierce's nickname, "The Truth."
Doncic is only 25 years old and doesn't have the pressure some of these other players have. Joel Embiid has yet to make even a conference finals, and he's 30 years old. James Harden hasn't been to The Finals since he was a sixth man on the 2012 OKC Thunder. Damian Lillard joined a Milwaukee Bucks team with championship aspirations last year, and they fell flat in the playoffs. Doncic has mostly outperformed expectations compared to some other players around the NBA.
The Mavericks should be contenders for the championship again this season, while Doncic is the current betting favorite to win MVP on FanDuel. This is the best chance he's had to take home the award, and if the Mavericks are as good as projected, there's no reason he shouldn't win after being snubbed of the opportunity last year.
