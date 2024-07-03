Warriors' Star Draymond Green Gets Emotional About Klay Thompson Signing With Dallas Mavericks
It's the end of an era in the Bay Area. The Warriors lost future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, the first time in the careers of the Big Three that they won't be on the same NBA team together. Stephen Curry posted his thoughts in a long Instagram story but we were still waiting for Draymond Green to make his thoughts known.
On Tuesday evening, Green posted the newest episode of the "Draymond Green Show" and spent the first 27 minutes talking about Klay and his decision. "I don't really know how I feel about it. Klay told us last week... When Klay told me, I was just able to listen and it wasn't like a 'Yo, we could finish like this' or 'You should rethink this.' It was just like 'Wow, congrats bro. I'm happy for you.' Just to reassure that changes nothing for us, changes the basketball court obviously, but the relationships, they are what they are forever... I haven't really been able to process the feeling... I might have dropped a tear or two."
It was interesting to hear Draymond Green self-reflect this way. He talked about how when Steph posted all of the photos, Green found it interesting how many photos he was in and never saw himself at the same level as Curry or Thompson and he knew what his role was, knowing he would go to war for them and would take the fall for them. He also talked about how much he hates change and how much "this sucks" for him.
Draymond also made sure to say he was happy for Klay because he saw how hard last season was for the veteran sharpshooter. Green said he didn't try to talk him out of leaving because of how hard it was for Thompson but didn't get into any specifics about any dynamic between Thompson and the front office, but said you could tell Klay didn't enjoy playing basketball for the first time.
As a basketball fan, it was fun watching Curry and Thompson run around screens while Draymond dissected defenses and directed traffic, knowing the Splash Brothers would hit some ridiculous shot. For all of Draymond's faults, these three revolutionized the game of basketball, and the NBA has tried to copy what they did for close to a decade now. It will be weird seeing Klay not be in a Warriors uniform, even if he should have life easy playing next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
