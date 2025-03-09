Former Dallas Maverick re-signs with Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks made a recent move to bring in former first-round pick Kai Jones on a two-way contract, believing he elevated their ceiling more in the short term due to injuries to Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II.
To make that move, Dallas waived Kylor Kelley from his two-way contract. It became clear that he wasn't good enough to get minutes even with all the injuries, only playing 16 total minutes across his last 11 games with the team. But he's found a new/old destination after being waived.
Kelley has re-signed with the South Bay Lakers, the G-League affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers. That's who he was playing with before the Mavericks signed him to a way-way contract in late January. He played with the LA Lakers during the preseason before they waived him and he signed on to their G-League team.
In his nine games for the South Bay Lakers this season, he averaged 9.2 PPG and 6.0 RPG. In eight games with the Mavericks, he averaged 3.0 PPG and 2.6 RPG.
