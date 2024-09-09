Steph Curry Jokes Around with Klay Thompson at WNBA Game
The Golden State Warriors dynasty officially came to a close as Klay Thompson broke up the historic trio of him, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green, signing with the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason.
Thompson now gets the opportunity to team up with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in pursuit of a fifth NBA Championship, while Curry is trying to compete with an aging roster and what's left of the Warriors dynasty.
It'll be weird for NBA fans to see Thompson play in a jersey other than a Warriors jersey, especially doing so without being a teammate of Curry's.
READ MORE: This Returner Will Be Vital for the Dallas Mavericks
Thompson was doing some team bonding, sitting with Mavericks rising star center Dereck Lively II at a Las Vegas Aces game. Curry happened to be at the game, too, even giving a Thompson an "ew" when seeing the duo together.
It's all fun and games between the legendary duo, but it's also a welcoming sight for Mavericks fans to see the new teammates hanging out and building some chemistry.
Both Thompson and Lively will benefit from the scoring gravity provided by Doncic and Irving, and Dallas is set to be a contender during the 2024-25 NBA season -- which will tip off in a little over a month.
Thompson, a career 41.3 percent 3-point shooter, is going to bring an already legendary career to Dallas. The 34-year-old averaged 17.9 points per game a season ago and still has gas left in the tank to provide the Mavericks.
The Mavericks will be among the most intriguing teams to follow next season, given the offseason additions they made and with another year building around Doncic and Irving. Continuity and roster tweaks go a long way in the world of the NBA, and Dallas will reap the benefits of those this upcoming season.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks to Re-Sign Former NBA Champion
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter.