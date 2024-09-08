This Returner Will Be Vital for the Dallas Mavericks
Though he left on controversial terms with some parting remarks that irked some Dallas Mavericks supporters, combo guard Spencer Dinwiddie is back in a Dallas uniform with an important role to play: lead guard for the second unit.
When Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are off the floor, there are not many options for the Mavericks as far as skilled ball handlers that can facilitate an offense. They have Dante Exum, though Exum is not the same kind of guard that Dinwiddie is since he doesn't really create shots for himself – just 27.7% of his attempts come off the bounce. Compare this to Spencer Dinwiddie, whose shot profile is much closer to that of a self-creator, taking 47.7% of his shots off of the dribble.
This is an important distinction to make in that Doncic and Irving are major self-creators, as both are near the top of the league in isolation points; Doncic led the league in this category at 7.9 points per game, while Irving finished sixth in the league at 4.9.
This means that when neither player is on the floor, the Mavericks will have somebody who can create his own looks from the field. Although he wasn't efficient last year, shooting just 33.3% on three-pointers, it does mean opposing defenders have to respect his ability to shoot.
The other important thing is his simple ball-handling ability – though not an elite pick-and-roll operator, he will at least be able to manage possessions on the offensive end of the floor given his experience in the league with playing the point guard position. He has played off-ball as well, but the Mavericks will likely use him as a secondary lead guard on this roster.
Overall, he's an underrated piece on a team that needs players who can to a degree simulate what the Mavericks' star-laden starting backcourt can do. He can provide ball handling and pull-up shooting for the unit on the floor when Irving and Doncic are resting.
