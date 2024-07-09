Former Warriors Star Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Signed With Dallas Mavericks
Klay Thompson is officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks. After the league's moratorium lifted on July 6, free agents were able to officially sign their contracts with their new teams. This allowed Thompson to find his way to Dallas via a sign-and-trade that saw the future Hall of Fame guard secure a three-year/$50 million deal.
While the NBA landscape looks quite different with Thompson wearing a different logo for the first time in his career, the Mavericks will be better after acquiring the sharpshooter.
In the NBA Finals, shooting woes held back the Mavericks' offense led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Signing the former Warriors star absolutely helps address that, giving Dallas a solid third option on the offensive end.
Thompson picked the Mavericks over the Los Angeles Lakers for a variety of reasons, and he detailed the reason behind picking Dallas on Tuesday.
"Dallas was so attractive because of the young players they have, the style of play, the world-class treatment these players get from the organization, and a beautiful city that loves their hoops," Thompson said.
Doncic is next up in the NBA. He's only 25-years-old and just willed his team to the NBA Finals, though his team fell short. Continuing to build a roster around the franchise player could allow the Mavericks to hoist another banner in the American Airlines Center. Adding Thompson and his floor spacing alongside Doncic -- a player with a hefty amount of scoring gravity -- seems like a match made in heaven.
While Dallas isn't on the West Coast like Los Angeles or San Francisco, it is a large market with a passionate fanbase while also being a change of pace and new scenery. For Thompson, that might be enough to rejuvenate his Hall of Fame career as the 34-year-old is seeking a fifth NBA title.
The Mavericks are an intruiging team to watch building off their incredible run a season ago, and they're sure to be contenders in the upcoming season.
