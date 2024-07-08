Klay Thompson Makes Surprising Jersey Number Change With Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks landed a four-time NBA champion and star this offseason in Klay Thompson, marking the end of a dynasty for the Golden State Warriors.
Thompson joined the Mavericks over the Los Angeles Lakers, inking a three-year, $50 million deal to join Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic over LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Now, the former Warriors guard and future Hall of Fame player gets to play third fiddle to two elite offensive talents, providing floor spacing without shouldering too much of an offensive load.
One issue that comes into play, though, is that Irving currently wears No. 11 for the Mavericks -- the jersey number that Thompson has worn throughout the entirety of his career. Of course, it's been easy for him to remain the same number as he's yet to change his team.
The Mavericks' official announcement of Thompson's arrival revealed that Thompson will sport the jersey No. 31 in Dallas.
The jersey No. 31 has been worn by Mavericks players such as Jason Terry -- who played a role in the team's 2011 NBA title -- and Nick Van Exel. While Thompson's No. 11 will be hanging in the rafters in the Bay Area, he'll be carving out an additional part of his legacy in a new jersey number.
Of course, sacrificing a jersey number was likely an easy decision for Thompson as he'll be able to play a key role in a high-powered offense while competing for a championship -- looking to add a fifth ring under his belt.
The new trio in Dallas is sure to be one of the most entertaining in the league as the Warriors now look to a post-Thompson era, as they'll look to build a contender one last time in Stephen Curry's career.
Thompson has a chance to restructure his image after hearing how he is aging out of the league and such, and a fresh start could help him return to form as a sharpshooter.
