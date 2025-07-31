The Giannis Antetokounmpo-Cooper Flagg dilemma for Mavericks' Jason Kidd
The Dallas Mavericks lucked out in the 2025 NBA Draft, winning the lottery and capturing the ultimate prize of Duke star Cooper Flagg. They now have someone they can build around for the next 15 years or so after mistakenly trading away Luka Doncic in February.
Jason Kidd will have to be creative in how he uses Flagg, something he has already talked about. With Kyrie Irving out with an ACL injury for at least the first half of the season, it'll be a lot of ball-handling by committee. Kidd also thinks Flagg is capable of being a primary ball-handler, comparing him to another former Duke star, Grant Hill.
The Mavericks gave Flagg a lot of on-ball responsibilities in the Summer League in Las Vegas, asking him to play point guard and to be aggressive by taking a lot of shots. The first game was rough, shooting just 5/21 from the floor for 10 points. He impacted the game in other areas, but struggling to score was the main story.
Flagg was dominant in the second game, though, scoring 31 points on 10/20 shooting. That was enough for the Mavs to shut him down for the rest of the summer.
Jason Kidd Called to Use Cooper Flagg Like Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jason Kidd used to be the head coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, responsible for the rapid development of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the early stages of his career. The "Greek Freak" has mentioned how Kidd putting the ball in his hands was a huge reason why he became the player he did.
Law Murray of The Athletic wants Kidd to now do the same with Flagg. "Jason Kidd, when he got to go to Milwaukee and get the Bucks job, he put the ball in Giannis’ hands and accelerated his [potential]. They’re gonna have to [do the same to Cooper Flagg], because you can’t ask D’Angelo Russell [to be primary ball handler]. D’Angelo was legitimately awful last year."
The only move the Mavericks made in free agency this offseason was to bring in D'Angelo Russell, who is coming off the worst statistical season of his career. He doesn't have the same burst he once had, so getting downhill can be a struggle for him at times, but he'll be the starting point guard until Irving returns.
Once Irving is back, it'll make things much easier for the offense, but it may be a struggle to score until he is.
