Miami Heat showing interest in ex-Mavericks standout
The Dallas Mavericks opted for continuity this offseason, showing belief in their vision of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis leading a championship contender. Dallas didn't change the roster up much with the biggest additions being the selection of Cooper Flagg at No. 1 overall and the signing of veteran guard D'Angelo Russell during free agency.
As things stand, the team will be returning 13 players who suited up for the Mavericks during the 2024-25 season.
With that being said, Dallas wasn't able to bring back everyone. The team opted not to re-sign forward Kai Jones, who originally joined the Mavericks on a two-way deal in March.
Jones has remained a free agent though he is drawing interest from at least one NBA team as the summer moves on.
Kai Jones Works Out For The Miami Heat
According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Jones went through a workout for the Miami Heat on Monday.
Jones is no longer eligible for a two-way deal but the Heat do still have one open roster spot remaining. They could sign him now or invite him to training camp to compete for a contract.
There are certainly options on the table for Jones, as it was recently reported that Italian club Virtus Bologna is displaying interest in signing him.
Jones stepped into the lineup with the Mavericks dealing with a myriad of injuries last season. In 12 appearances, he averaged 11.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 21.7 minutes per contest.
In his debut with the team on March 3 against the Sacramento Kings, Jones put up 21 points, 8 rebounds, and a block in 33 minutes while shooting 9/10 from the field. He recorded double-figures in seven of his 12 outings with the Mavericks.
A Well-Traveled NBA Career
Jones was originally drafted by the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft and traded to the Charlotte Hornets. He spent two years with the team but was released ahead of the 2023 season after requesting a trade and acting strangely on social media.
Months later, Jones signed a ten-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He never played for the main club, only suiting up for the Delaware Blue Coats in the G-League.
The 76ers chose not to keep Jones around but the Los Angeles Clippers brought him in on a two-way deal in April of 2024. He was with the Clippers for the rest of the season and into the 2024-25 campaign before the team released him in March, paving the way for his stint with the Mavericks.
In 107 appearances at the NBA level, Jones has averaged 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game. He's shot 67.1% from the field, 23.1% from three-point range, and 68.2% from the charity stripe.
