How to Watch: Cooper Flagg's Mavericks debut vs. Lakers, Bronny James
The NBA Summer League is here for all 30 teams. Some teams participated in the Summer Leagues in Salt Lake City and in California, but every team is headed to Las Vegas to put their top young players in action.
This will be the first time we see Cooper Flagg playing in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. The first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft will be tested from the jump, as Jason Kidd said he wants to see Flagg play at point guard. Dallas needs a playmaking boost once they get to the regular season, as Kyrie Irving will be out until at least January or February as he recovers from ACL surgery.
Flagg's first Summer League will come against the Los Angeles Lakers, as the NBA seems to love pitting the Lakers and Mavericks against each other because of the Luka Doncic trade. But it's a high-profile matchup against Bronny James, so ESPN and the NBA are marketing the NBA Summer League with this game, and it's the hottest Summer League ticket ever.
The Lakers already have some Summer League experience this year, going 2-1 in the California Classic. Bronny played in two of the games, averaging 6 PPG, but he may see his minutes increased for this matchup.
Most people's eyes will be on Flagg for the Mavericks, but they also added Ryan Nembhard on a two-way contract after the draft, and he's already generating some buzz.
How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers NBA Summer League
Date/Time: Thursday, July 10, 7 p.m. CST
Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
TV/Streaming: ESPN, KFAA
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +4
Over/Under: 176.5
Moneyline: Lakers -188, Mavericks +152
