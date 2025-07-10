Dallas Basketball

How to Watch: Cooper Flagg's Mavericks debut vs. Lakers, Bronny James

Cooper Flagg makes his Summer League debut against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Austin Veazey

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg speaks to the media during a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks first overall pick Cooper Flagg speaks to the media during a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The NBA Summer League is here for all 30 teams. Some teams participated in the Summer Leagues in Salt Lake City and in California, but every team is headed to Las Vegas to put their top young players in action.

This will be the first time we see Cooper Flagg playing in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. The first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft will be tested from the jump, as Jason Kidd said he wants to see Flagg play at point guard. Dallas needs a playmaking boost once they get to the regular season, as Kyrie Irving will be out until at least January or February as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Flagg's first Summer League will come against the Los Angeles Lakers, as the NBA seems to love pitting the Lakers and Mavericks against each other because of the Luka Doncic trade. But it's a high-profile matchup against Bronny James, so ESPN and the NBA are marketing the NBA Summer League with this game, and it's the hottest Summer League ticket ever.

The Lakers already have some Summer League experience this year, going 2-1 in the California Classic. Bronny played in two of the games, averaging 6 PPG, but he may see his minutes increased for this matchup.

Most people's eyes will be on Flagg for the Mavericks, but they also added Ryan Nembhard on a two-way contract after the draft, and he's already generating some buzz.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks to take a shot in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. LA Lakers NBA Summer League

Date/Time: Thursday, July 10, 7 p.m. CST

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

TV/Streaming: ESPN, KFAA

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +4

Over/Under: 176.5

Moneyline: Lakers -188, Mavericks +152

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

