Iconic Mavericks coach joining Orlando Magic
The Dallas Mavericks have been losing coaches left and right this year ever since the Luka Doncic trade. It has just been one name after another as Jason Kidd has had to rehaul his staff. For every name he adds, it seems like another leaves.
Four assistant coaches have already left Kidd's staff: Sean Sweeney (San Antonio Spurs), Alex Jensen (University of Utah), Marko Milic (Slovenian native), and Darrell Armstrong (aggravated assault arrest). And now, a fifth has joined the fray.
ESPN's Shams Charania has announced that player development coach God Shammgod will be joining the Orlando Magic in an elevated role, likely as a full-time assistant coach. Shammgod had been with the Mavericks since 2019 and had been instrumental in developing relationships with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and more.
Shammgod joins the Magic, whose head coach, Jahmal Mosley, was an assistant in Dallas. He'll have some familiarity there, and it was at Mosley's request that Shammgod will join the team.
This is a big blow for the Mavericks, who have lost a lot of player-and-fan favorites over the last few years. Shammgod is no exception, as he has a crossover move from his time as a player at Providence that NBA players still try to replicate to this day. Every so often you'll see an NBA player attempt it in-game and it always goes viral.
The Mavericks have added assistant coaches Frank Vogel, Jay Triano, and Mike Penberthy to the staff so far this offseason, but they could also be losing Jared Dudley in the near future, as he is drawing interest from the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.
