Injury update on Mavericks' draft pick vs. Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready for Game 2 of the NBA Summer League in Cooper Flagg's first taste of NBA action. He struggled to score in his first game against the Los Angeles Lakers, calling it one of the worst games of his career, but believes he'll bounce back in this second matchup.
Dallas will face their in-state rival San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in a battle of the top two picks of the 2025 NBA Draft. Dylan Harper has yet to play in the Summer League, either in Las Vegas or their first circuit in the California Classic, but he's expected to make his debut on Saturday against Dallas and Cooper Flagg.
However, the Mavericks will be without a recent draft pick of their own. Melvin Ajinca, the 51st overall selection from the 2024 NBA Draft, will miss this game with a groin injury. He also missed the first game against the Lakers.
Ajinca, the cousin of former Maverick Alexis Ajinca, was a draft-and-stash prospect for the Mavs, letting him play and develop overseas. He played for ASVEL this season, averaging 7.3 PPG while shooting 35.1% from three. At 21 years old, the Mavericks believe he could still turn into a 3&D prospect and were hoping to use this year's Summer League to show his progression. They'll have to see if he can play later in the event.
Dallas should be fine without him. Cooper Flagg is the team's star, but Ryan Nembhard and Miles Kelly, two players the Mavs signed in undrafted free agency to two-way contracts, showed out in the first game against the Lakers and would like to continue that strong play.
