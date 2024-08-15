Dallas Mavericks To Play First NBA Game in LA Clippers' New Intuit Dome
The Los Angeles Clippers are finally getting their new arena after sharing one with the Lakers since the turn of the century. The Intuit Dome is as state-of-the-art as it gets, featuring a halo board, phone chargers in every seat, t-shirt cannons in the rafters, and more. The Dallas Mavericks will be the first NBA team to visit the arena.
According to Marc Stein, the Clippers' first home preseason game will be against the Mavs on October 14th. Their first regular season game will be against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on October 23rd. The arena will host a few concerts before any basketball game, starting with back-to-back Bruno Mars concerts this weekend.
The Mavs and Clips have plenty of history since the 2020s started with three separate first-round playoff series. LA took the victories in 2020 and 2021, despite otherworldly stats from Luka Doncic, before the Mavs advanced in 2024. It's only fitting for the Intuit Dome to open against a playoff rival.
Dallas' first-round victory against the Clippers this past year gave rise to P.J. Washington's "Standing on Business" pose that became a staple throughout the postseason. Paul George, who is no longer on the Clippers after signing with the 76ers this offseason, tried to steal that pose during the series but that came back to bite him after a bad Game 6.
